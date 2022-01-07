products
proxy manager app
Super simple to use
Works with any proxy provider
Supports all the latest Android versions
Oxy Proxy Manager app is a free proxy app to add and manage your proxies on your mobile device. Switch between multiple IPs with a simple one-click connection - all the essential proxy session features available at hand.
Don't want to use the app? Check out our Proxy Extension for Chrome.
Manage all of your proxies in one place - Oxy Proxy Manager app works with any proxy provider of your choice. Add all the proxies you have and forget about jumping through various settings and menu options in multiple platforms.
Getting started with the proxy app is quick and easy - the app works on all the latest Android versions with no need to root your device. Simply go to Google Play store to install the app, add your proxies and choose the preferred proxy to connect to the internet. That’s it!
Manage your proxies smarter
Use Oxy Proxy Manager app completely for free without any hidden fees or other commitments.
Add an unlimited number of proxies from any proxy provider of your choice.
Set the right mood with your preferred theme - our app supports light and dark modes.
How to start using an Oxy Proxy Manager app?
For a smooth start, follow these steps:
That’s it! If you have any issues or questions about this app, write to our support team at support@oxylabs.io any time.
Is Oxy Proxy Manager app free of charge?
Yes, Oxy Proxy Manager app is a free tool with no strings attached. You can download it from the Google Play store free of charge.
The best part is that our professional team developed it to work with any proxy provider of your choice.
